Carapo man denied bail for attempted murder of Maloney teen mom

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

A 24-year-old Carapo man has been denied bail when he appeared before an Arima magistrate on a charge of attempted murder on Monday.

Police said the man is accused of stabbing of an 18-year-old Maloney mother earlier this month.

The suspect, of Race Course Road, was arrested by La Horquetta police on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

The woman remains in critical condition at hospital up until Tuesday morning.

The man was charged with on Friday night.

He appeared before magistrate Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima Magistrate’s First Court.

The matter was adjourned to February 17.

NewsAmericasNow.com