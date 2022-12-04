Cabbie ‘held with loot after taking men on robbery, rape mission’ Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A taxi operator who allegedly assisted two men to rob and sexually assault two women at their home on Tuesday, November 8, has been charged by the Half-Way Tree police after cops used technology to track his vehicle and arrest him hours after the crime was committed.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Kemar McCarty, who is also a pig farmer, of Balcombe Drive, St Andrew.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that about 12pm, McCarty and two other men attacked the women at their home, where they women were robbed and sexually assaulted before the men escaped from the scene.

The police responded quickly to a report on the matter, and activated their vehicle-tracking technology.

The motorcar that was used in the crime was subsequently intercepted, and McCarty arrested.

Follow-up operations were carried out at his home, where the stolen items were recovered.

After being interviewed in the presence of his attorney, McCarty was charged with robbery with aggravation, aiding and abetting robbery with aggravation and aiding and abetting rape.

He is to answer to the charges in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, December 9.

Detectives continue to follow leads in search of the other men who were involved in the incident.

NewsAmericasNow.com