Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sumintra Shaw who was found murdered in her Bushlot, West Coast Berbice home today.

Also known as “Aunty Betty”, the woman would have been celebrating her 85th birthday today.

Reports are that the woman’s niece made the discovery at around 05:00h today. The woman had multiple stab wounds about her body.

This publication understands that she lived alone.

