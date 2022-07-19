Burna Boy’s Album ‘Love Damini’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Burna Boy scored his first Billboard solo Hot 100 hit as his new album surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify,

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Burna Boy is celebrating a new milestone in his life as he recently earned another 100 million streams for his latest album Love Damini. On Monday, Chart Data revealed that the artist crossed the new threshold that also created a new milestone in his career. This marks Burna Boy’s fourth straight album to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify, per data from MRC tracker.

In the meantime, Burna Boy also added another accomplishment to his career as his song “On The Low” became certified Diamond in France also on Monday.

Burna Boy’s Love, Damini is his sixth studio album, and while it uses the same usual elements of blending Afrobeats, dancehall, rap, and R&B, it is far different from his first album when he came on the scene nearly a decade ago.

This new project is personal for the artist as he also gets emotional and seemingly sings about his break-up with his ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don.

Love, Damini features work from artists Blxst, J Balvin, J Hus, Kehlani, Khalid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Popcaan, Ed Sheeran, and Victony and has 19 tracks.

The album’s main track, “Last Last,” which speaks to his break-up with Stefflon Don, is the 7th track on the album and the most popular track topping several charts worldwide.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, and on Monday (July 18), the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 86.

While on Million Dollaz Worth of Game last week, the artist noted that “Last Last” is his bestselling song and has earned him more money than any of his other songs.The song is a sample of American R&B star Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough,” track released in 2000.

During his interview, Burna Boy revealed that Braxton is getting 60% of the royalties from the song.