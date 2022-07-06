Burna Boy Trolled After Stefflon Don Twerk On Sean Paul On Stage

Stefflon Don and Sean Paul got pretty lit on stage in Germany last weekend resulting in Burna Boy getting trolled.

Sean Paul’s Scorcha tour is in full swing with his most recent stop in Germany, where he brought out international collaborator Stefflon Don to perform their song “Shot & Wine.” The Jamaican dancehall icon began European Tour for his Grammy-nominated album Scorcha on July 1, with his first stop in France.

“First performance in France in over 4 years, the #SCORCHA tour has officially kicked off,” he had shared regarding the tour, which showed fans excited at Delta Festival held on the beaches of Marseille.

The tour will run from July 1 – October 13 and will also cover a streak across Canada and the United States and including cities in Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, the United Kingdom throughout July and up to the end of August and North America with over two dozen stops in Canada and the United States collectively from September to October.

Stefflon Don shared a video of her showing off her whining skills on Sean Paul to the song, which excited fans.

Some, however, took the time to troll Burna Boy over his song “Last Last,” in which he sings about his difficulties in getting over his breakup with Stefflon Don. The couple called it quits months after Stefflon reportedly caught him cheating with another woman who claimed to be in love with the Nigerian singer. The woman had exposed Burna Boy for being with her for years while he publicly courted Stefflon and flew his side chick across the world with him.

Neither of the two has addressed the breakup. However, last month there were rumors that Stefflon Don was releasing a diss song for Burna Boy. It was later revealed that the so-called diss song was made on his own track, “Last Last,” and was pulled by Burna Boy’s team.

In the meantime, fans found humor in Stefflon Don appearing healthy and happy as she performed with Sean Paul.

Many took digs at Burna Boy as they made fun of his claim that he needed weed and alcohol to soothe his heartache from the breakup.

“My eye ooo don cry oo,” one fan wrote.

“Burna Boy go Dey feel headache for where him dey like this,” another fan said in light of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don’s breakup.

“We need Igbo & Shayoo o,” another said.