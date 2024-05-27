Buju Banton’s First US Show In 13 Years Is Set For New York

Buju Banton is getting ready for his first show in the United States in well over a decade. The Reggae legend announced his “Long Walk To Freedom New York” show set for Saturday, July 13.

The concert which is his first show on US soil in 13 years will take place at the UBS Arena in Queens, New York. The singer was recently in New York where he was welcomed with open arms by Busta Rhymes who saluted him for his contribution to the culture.

In a press release sent to Urban Islandz, Buju Banton shared that the show will mark a joyous occasion for him as he look to celebrate his life and freedom with his family, friends, and longtime supporters. “I give thanks for life each day, but on this weekend, there is a special thanksgiving and I look forward to celebrating with all of my family, friends and everyone who has prayed and supported me over the years,” the singer said.

Buju Banton will also be celebrating his 51st birthday two days after the show on July 15, when he will host a private event in the US with family and friends, including DJ Khaled, who used his private jet to fly the Jamaican singer from Kingston to Miami earlier this month.

Banton’s last performance in the United States was his “Before the Dawn” concert in Miami on January 16, 2011, which saw him perform in front of a sold-out crowd before his conviction and subsequent 10-year prison sentence for drug trafficking. Buju’s last show in New York was in 2008 at Madison Square Gardens.

The “Wanna Be Loved” singer, real name Mark Myrie, was released from prison in December 2018 and deported to Jamaica. He has not been back to the United States until May 2024 following the tragic passing of one of his sons, Miles Myrie, who died in April 2024.

Tags: Buju Banton