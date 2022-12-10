BREAKING: 12 packages of weed wash ashore on beach in Barbuda

Black Immigrant Daily News

CANNABIS WASHED ASHORE IN BARBUDA

Police in Barbuda seized over seven pounds of Cannabis Hashish on the sister isle on Friday.

A total of twelve packages with the tarry substance were picked up offshore Weirs Beach and handed over to the Narcotics Department.

The substance weighed 7 ½ pounds and has an estimated street value of EC$30,000.

Hashish is a derivative of the cannabis plant, after the plant goes through a compression processing to extract the reisn, mostly from the flower buds of the female plant. It is mostly consumed by smoking.

Further investgations are ongoing into the matter.

