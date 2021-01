Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By Bruno Kelly and Ricardo Brito MANAUS/BRASILIA, Brazil, Fri. Jan 15 (Reuters) – Hospitals in Brazil’s northern state of Amazonas ran short of oxygen and made an urgent call for help from the United States on Thursday, as Britain slapped a ban on new arrivals from Brazil over fears of a new homegrown coronavirus variant. […]

