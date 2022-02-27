BP will dump its 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The British company said in a statement Sunday that it would exit its 19.75% stake in the Russian state oil giant, describing Moscow’s decision to attack its neighbor as “an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region.”

BP CEO Bernard Looney and former CEO Bob Dudley will also stand down with immediate effect from Rosneft’s board, where they had served alongside Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

BP, which had called itself “one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia,” said the changes would lead to the company taking a “material” charge in its first quarter earnings. Its operating profit in 2025 would be about $2 billion lower than forecast as a result of the accounting changes, it added.

BP chair Helge Lund said that the company had operated in Russia for over 30 years and worked with “brilliant” colleagues there.

