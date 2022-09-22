Boosie Badazz Offers Tiffany Haddish Job After Lawsuit Cost Her Everything

Boosie Badazz is sharing support for Tiffany Haddish after the comedian revealed on Wednesday afternoon that she had lost all of her gigs and jobs after she was slapped by a sexual assault lawsuit by two young victims.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tiffany Haddish settled the matter out of court, according to TMZ. The victims had released a statement to the public. On Wednesday, the actress shared that she “lost everything” as a result of the lawsuit against her (which also named fellow comedian Aries Spears as a defendant) and added that she “had no job.”

Boosie Badazz popped up on Wednesday afternoon to share support for Haddish. In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie wrote to Haddish, offering to work with her so she could earn money.

“I can’t pay you what they was paying you but I got a check!” Boosie said in all caps. “I would love to pay you to make a comedy with you! What they did to you might be career changing don’t let this slide. This a billion dollar lawsuit sis! You’re a star U can produce your own movies.”

Boosie received immediate backlash from social media users, and he later deleted the tweet. However, he was roasted by fans and critics alike who called him out for supporting Haddish despite knowing the details of the lawsuit, which alleged that she had told the mother of the children that she was taking them for an audition but instead took them to film the Funny or Die video called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Lil Boosie

In the lawsuit, the victims, one of whom is underage, alleged that they were assaulted by Haddish and Spears. The video is also sick with Spears portraying the pedophile while a camera zoomed in on the butt of the John Doe. John Doe, who appeared to be about 6-8 years old, was also seen using a toy and mimicking an act associated with oral sex, while Jane Doe also made similar allegations.

In the meantime, this is not the first time that Boosie is dragged for supporting someone accused of sexual assault against a minor.

Earlier this year, the rapper also shared support for R&B singer R. Kelly after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for nine counts noting that the sentence was too long despite the victims all being underage.

“[Kelly] wasn’t tying them to the bed. He was masterminding bitches!!! Older n****as do it all the time!” he said in an interview on Vlad TV.

R. Kelly was convicted of 9 federal sex crimes in New York, and he was also recently convicted on pornography charges involving minors in Chicago. On Instagram, many called him out for his tweet.

“Why is he always defending ppl involving the assault of minors?” one person wrote in response to a Shaderoom post. “Sorry but not sorry leave kids alone,” another said.

“She was wrong don’t care what anybody says,” another added.