Boeing delivers a 737 Max to an airline that suffered a fatal crash of the plane

New York (CNN Business)Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of a 737 Max from Boeing in June, the aircraft maker disclosed Tuesday.

The other airline that suffered a fatal crash involving the Max, Lion Air of Indonesia, has yet to take a new Max delivery.

Boeing reported the delivery as part of its June orders and delivery report. Overall it was also the busiest month for 737 Max deliveries since the grounding ended in late 2020, with 43 of the planes being delivered to customers. It was also the busiest month for any kind of commercial plane deliveries by Boeing since March of 2019, with a total of 51 deliveries.

It’s a sign that demand for the plane is returning to pre-crash levels. Boeing has so far delivered 443 of the 737 Max jets since the grounding ended, with 181 of those being delivered so far this year, up from 105 delivered in the first half of 2021.

