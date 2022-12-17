Body of male found in gully off Old Hope Road Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Body of male found in gully off Old Hope Road Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Christmas ganja bust: Over $300m worth of weed seized in Bull Bay

Body found in gully off Old Hope Road, Kingston

Messi seeks glory, Argentina meet France in World Cup final on Sunday

Cops identify man shot dead in brazen New Kingston attack

Deadly domestic dispute: Woman chopped to death, another in hospital

Cold like ice or creative? ‘Ms Chin’ adds ‘JPS fee’ to drinks at shop

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

‘$700m in losses at New Budget Hardware after fire’

‘We want to see you in 2023,’ says PM amid hint of more SOEs

Witness on tape says she saw Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday Dec 17

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

39 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The body of a man was found off Old Hope Road on Saturday.

Reports are that at about 4:30 pm, a motorist was passing the area and saw the body in the gully, located in the vicinity of Old Hope Road and Hopedale Avenue.

Sources said the body was found in a drum but police are yet to confirm that aspect of the report.

The police are also yet to determine the cause of death, or if the victim was killed at the location where he was found, or elsewhere and later dumped in that area.

A group of taxi operators plying their trade in that area of Old Hope Road said the police have since cordoned off a section of the roadway and it has caused a massive traffic pile-up.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Christmas ganja bust: Over $300m worth of weed seized in Bull Bay

Jamaica News

Body found in gully off Old Hope Road, Kingston

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Messi seeks glory, Argentina meet France in World Cup final on Sunday

More From

Sport

Usain Bolt to receive BBC Lifetime Achievement award

Retired Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday, December 21 at MediaCityUK in Salford.

Bolt, th

Jamaica News

Single mother gifted with new home in The Spirit of Christmas

After experiencing what she described as a difficult year in 2022, during which she battled stag two cervical cancer while living in less than ideal conditions, Sidonie Eldemire has received the gift

Jamaica News

‘Miss Lee’ gone missing in Spanish Town

Sixty-five-year-old Yvonne Morgan, otherwise called ‘Miss Lee’, of Bedenetta Drive in Angels Estate, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Wednesday, December 14.

See also

She is of dark comple

Jamaica News

JPS contractor on stockpiling ammo charge after domestic dispute call

A report of a domestic dispute between a Jamaica Public Service contractor and his girlfriend has landed the man in hot water with the law for allegedly stockpiling ammunition.

The response by the

Jamaica News

‘$700m in losses at New Budget Hardware after fire’

Scores of workers worried about future especially during the Yuletide season

Jamaica News

Existing Jamaican banknotes could start disappearing by 2025

If you want to keep a piece of history, you should consider putting away the existing Jamaican banknotes, as they’ll likely be completely removed from circulation by 2025.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ)

NewsAmericasNow.com