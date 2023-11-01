Blueface Signed Chrisean Rock’s Boyfriend Lil Mabu To His Label

Blueface dropped some hints that he signed Chrisean Rock’s new boyfriend, Lil Mabu, to his record label.

The Los Angeles rapper has been steadily building his Milf Record label’s roster over the past year, with his fiancée Jaidyn Alexis being his latest signee. Blueface previously shared that Chrisean Rock is officially signed to the label. In keeping it in the family, it appears he has signed or wants to sign up-and-coming rapper/producer Lil Mabu, who also has a new song with Chrisean Rock and is rumored to be dating her.

In a series of tweets on X yesterday, Blueface says he is retired from rapping and is now channeling his focus on building his record label. “I don’t rap I retired I’m the label now,” he wrote while adding, “All my artist are charting rn…milf music.”

The “Thotiana” hitmaker also shared that Lil Mabu is the latest star he created. Indeed, without context, fans naturally assumed that he signed the rising rapper to his label, but given their constant back and forth on social media, Blueface might just be trolling and taking credit for Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s success from the publicity they have been getting by attaching themselves to his name.

“Everyone I wanna introduce you to my newest artist on milf music lil mabu [clap emoji] he’s about to blow tf up,” Blue tweeted. He added in another tweet, “Mabu gotta give up some a** now he sign to me Ima get that but. That’s 4 rap careers I literally made happen.”

Blueface also listed the artists he now has signed to Milf Music as Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean Rock, Lil Mabu, Jay Cinco, and X.o Rico.

Lil Mabu and Chrisean Rock’s new song “Mr. Take Ya B*tch” climbed to No. 1 on the TikTok Music Chart this week as the song went viral on social media, with fans and celebrities using it to soundtrack their videos.

Jaidyn Alexis also saw massive success with her “Barbie” song on the social media platform, with several celebrities cosigning the song, including Shenseea, Chloe Bailey, Kaliii, Jayda Cheaves, and more. Alexis also signed a record deal with Colombia Records as her music career is starting to blow up.

Is this proof that Blueface is a marketing genius?