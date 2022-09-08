Biden Nominates New US Ambassador To Guyana

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 8, 2022: The Joe Biden administration has nominated a new ambassador to the CARICOM South American nation of Guyana to replace current Ambassador Sarah Lynch.

Nicole D. Theriot, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Counselor and currently serving as the Principal Officer in Karachi, Pakistan, has been nominated to the post as the term of the current ambassador is coming to an end.

Theriot faces a Senate confirmation.

The Baton Rouge-born Louisiana native previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Prior to that, she was director for Immigration and Visa Security at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. Before that, she was Senior Advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Overseas Citizens Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Theriot was also Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan; Principal Officer in Casablanca, Morocco; and Bureau of Consular Affairs’ Supervisory Regional Consular Officer in Frankfurt, Germany.

Her overseas assignments have included Internal Politics Chief in Islamabad, Pakistan; Consul General in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; Deputy Consular Chief in Baghdad, Iraq; Non-immigrant Visa Chief in Montreal, Canada; Consular Officer in Paris, France; and Information Officer in Lagos, Nigeria. Theriot is the recipient of numerous State Department performance awards, including a Senior Foreign Service Performance award.

She holds a B.A. degree from Louisiana State University and a Master’s degree in International Relations from Vanderbilt University and is fluent in French and Urdu.