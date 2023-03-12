Bermuda court drops charge against Jamaican woman, deportation remains

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prosecutors on Friday withdrew a charge against a 40-year-old Jamaican woman accused of illegally living in Bermuda after it was confirmed an order had been signed for her deportation.

Gabrielle Gangadhar pleaded not guilty in Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to a charge of staying on the island without permission between November 2022 and March 2023.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cindy Clarke told the court on Friday that the Crown would offer no evidence in the case.

“There has been a signed deportation order from the Governor [Rena Lalgie] so there’s no reason to proceed with the criminal offence,” she said.

Clarke said Gangadhar would be held in custody until next week, when she is set to be sent home.

The court heard that a flight has been scheduled for March 15.

After Magistrate Khamisi Tokunbo discharged Gangadhar from the case, she urged the court to allow her to remain on the island so that she could continue to pursue a case with the Human Rights Commission.

But Tokunbo said he was not able to help as it was outside of his powers.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com