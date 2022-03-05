Before the Ukraine invasion she made belts. Now, she makes camouflage nets for troops

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Weaver Olena Shevtsova sells handmade Slavic and Ukrainian patterned belts, sashes, scarves and even guitar straps online to support her family, but since Russian forces moved into her country, she’s used her skills to help make camouflage webbing to protect Ukrainian troops.

“I call us the spider women,” she said of her fellow volunteers in an email to CNN.

She said some people cut out fabric, some hang up the webbing, others make the braiding and children also come to help.

“The process reminds me of rug weaving,” Shevtsova. “The hands are busy and it feels better. Last time when I was there we also sang Ukrainian songs, and it was so cool to uplift the spirit!”

She lives in a small town in the Dnipropetrovsk region in southeastern Ukraine with her 10-year-old son and her dog and cat.