BCF Officer, Inmate Teams To Participate In Anti-Crime Futsal Tournament – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Separate teams comprising Bordelias Correctional Facility (BCF) officers and inmates are down to participate in a futsal tournament commencing on Independence Day.

The BCF expects that the tournament commencing on February 22 this year will run for six months and include teams from outside the facility.

The Safe Spaces initiative is collaborating with the BCF to host the event.

Sixteen correctional facility teams, made up of ten players each, are down to participate in the activity.

– Advertisement –

They include teams comprising male officers, a female correctional officers team, male inmate teams and one team of female inmates.

According to a BCF release, the tournament is part of the institution’s rehabilitation efforts in line with a 27-point plan of its recently appointed Director, Verne Garde.

The institution said it would work with Safe Spaces to promote the ‘one love’ agenda in Saint Lucia, culminating in reformed inmates and a reduction in instances where prisoners return to a life of crime.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com