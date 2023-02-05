Barbados, Eastern Caribbean Security Personnel Complete Crisis Response Course – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

Twenty-five security officials from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean are better equipped to provide training in crisis response, interoperability and readiness in the Caribbean.

This was the result of a two-week Canadian Army Exercise Planning and Execution Course (CAEPEC), which was facilitated by the Canadian Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Regional Security System, the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF).

Participants originated from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda; the Barbados Police Service; the BDF; the Royal Grenada Police Force; the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force; the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force; the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force; the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force; CDEMA, and the Regional Security System Headquarters.

During the graduation ceremony last Friday, Deputy Director of the RSS, Mr. Graham Archer, expressed sincere gratitude to Canada for their continued support in the development of Regional Security System programmes, and pointed out that this training was essential as the RSS was preparing for the UNITY Exercise in 2024.

– Advertisement –

“The UNITY exercise is very important to the Caribbean region as it provides a platform for large numbers of security personnel, from within our borders, to participate in a training exercise designed to prepare countries for any eventuality which may pose a threat to our region. We have not had the Unity Exercise for a number of years, and now that we have an opportunity to resume that initiative it is crucial that we provide ample training for our officers so that they may be equipped with the skills to plan and execute a Unity Exercise.”

While the CAEPEC involved rigorous training, participants were given the opportunity to work collaboratively to prepare and present planning products through the various stages of an exercise planning process, to share best practices from previous experiences, to expand their networks of contacts, and to develop detailed course materials applicable to their home countries.

In her address, High Commissioner of Canada H.E. Lilian Chatterjee shared, “Peace and security in the Caribbean impacts peace and security in Canada and vice versa. We need strong and vibrant partnerships, such as the ones demonstrated here today, to respond effectively to security threats in our region and beyond. That’s why Canada is a partner on Exercise TRADEWINDS, and proud to help facilitate this course.”

She further thanked all regional participants, security partners, and the visiting Canadian instructors — Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Hale, Clayton Purvis, Major Jean-Pierre Dorris and Chief Warrant Officer Alexander Hostler.

SOURCE: High Commission of Canada in Barbados / Regional Security System. Headline photo courtesy BDF: Deputy Director of the RSS, Graham Archer, presenting Inspector Raffie Browne of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, with his certificate for successfully completing the Canadian Army Exercise Planning and Execution Course.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com