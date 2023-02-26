Authority refutes rumors, says licences being printed Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Licences are being printed successfully at two locations of the Barbados Licensing Authority (BLA).

The Authority has been running informational ads on radio recently to raise awareness amongst the populace that it has resumed printing and issuing driving licence cards at its Pine, St. Michael headquarters, and Holetown, St. James branch, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4pm.

However, a notice stating contrary was being circulated on social media this week.

In a statement, the BLA stated it is aware of a message circulating on social media, which states: “The Barbados Licensing Authority can no longer print driving licences at this time….”

The public is advised that this is an excerpt of a notice which was previously posted on the EZ Pay+ portal when persons paid to renew their licences online. The notice has been removed, and that information is no longer valid.

To verify information related to driving licences, persons are encouraged to contact the BLA at 536-0260 or 536-0268, or direct message the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources’ Facebook or Instagram pages @mtwbarbados.

NewsAmericasNow.com