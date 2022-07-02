At least 5 dead after earthquakes hit southern Iran

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least five people were killed and 44 others injured following a string of earthquakes in southern Iran on Saturday, according to the country’s semi-official FARS news agency.

Four separate earthquakes were recorded near the southern port city of Bandar-e Lengeh, including one that registered at a 6.1 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) website. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also registered a 6.2 magnitude quake in southern Iran.

Twelve villages in the surrounding Hormozgan province were damaged, FARS reported.

Most damage occurred in the village of Sayehkhosh, where many houses were destroyed, Iranian state media outlet IRNA reported, citing local officials.

Five villages lost power due to the quakes, officials said.

