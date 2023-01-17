Antonio Brown Leaked Gigantic Eggplant On Snapchat, Chelsie Kyriss Respond

Antonio Brown is trending on social media for the wrong reasons again today.

On Tuesday, Snapchat and Twitter erupted after the ex-NFL player seemingly shared photos of his gigantic eggplant on the social media app. At least one photo was of him and his baby mother, Chelsie Kyriss, who has since issued a strong statement regarding the embarrassing images. According to TMZ, a rep for Snapchat says the account has since been suspended for violating its terms and condition.

“I am not in control of his [Antonio Vrowb] actions,” Kyriss wrote in a message posted on her Instagram Story while saying that she has asked the controversial baller to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but he refuses. “I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Instagram

In a photo of herself posted just before her statement, Chelsie Kyriss appears to be sporting a giant diamond engagement ring. There were speculations in December last year that Brown popped the question to Chelsie, and she said yes, although neither of them has ever confirmed their engagement.

This is not the first time that Antonio Brown is going too far on social media. Last year he went live while hanging out at a pool, where he exposed himself to tens of thousands of fans tuning into his live feed. He also previously shared a photo of his former teammate Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on Snapchat, sparking outraged from fans of the quarterback.

On a side note, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Antonio Brown and Kanye West together.