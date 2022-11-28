Antigua and Barbuda: Work at multi-million dollar Harrison Centre ABICE progressing at Fast Pace

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: WIC NEWS

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne was pleased to see work moving at a fast pace at the multi-million dollar Harrison Centre of Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE).

PM Gaston Browne reiterated that the educational landscape in Antigua and Barbuda is going through a time of significant as well as strategic growth. The development and redevelopment of ABICE will bring technical and vocational training to a higher level.

On October 24, 2022, PM Gaston Browne took part in the official Ground Breaking Ceremony, which marked the start of the development of the Multi-million dollar redeveloped Harrison Centre ABICE.

Mr Harrison has been a regular visitor to Antigua and Barbuda for the last 30 years, is acknowledged as one of the UK’s leading entrepreneurs, and is Chairman of the UK financial technology company ‘True Potential’.

PM Browne also thanked David Harrison for his valuable as well as timely support for developing education in the country.

The ceremony was also attended by Daryll S. Matthew, Minister of Education and Sports, The Hon. Dean Jonas, Minister of Social Transformation and Parliamentary Representative for the area, Mrs E. Jonah Greene, Deputy Director of Education, Mrs Arlene Weste, Director of ABICE (Ag.), Project Coordinator Chad Knight Alexander, and Trustee-Harrison Foundation, Mr Daniel Harrison.

Recently during a cabinet meeting, the Minister of Education reported that work on the expanded ABICE started on the same day as the groundbreaking ceremony took place. The local contractor works 16 hours daily to meet the modern facility at a fixed price.

The object is to increase access to continuing vocational and technical training by the very young for certification and marketability. Sir David Harrison, a British philanthropist, contributed £4 million pounds Sterling towards the ABICE modernization and expansion.

The work will be completed in a few months and will be a significant development in Antigua and Barbuda.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com