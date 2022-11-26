Al-Rawi: Five areas drenched by heavy rainfall

Black Immigrant Daily News

A flooded area in Bamboo #3, Valsayn on Saturday afternoon after torrential rainfall. – Jeff K Mayers

Overnight and early morning showers on Saturday triggered flash flooding and landslides in five districts across Trinidad, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi said.

The areas affected are Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Diego Martin, Penal/Debe, Sangre Grande and San Juan. It also led to rivers rising to between 75-85 per cent capacity, Al-Rawi said during a press conference on Saturday morning.

He said the only confirmed overflowing river is the Carolina Bridge in Couva. He added that the Guayaguayare/Poole River is already at 96 per cent capacity with more rainfall expected throughout the day and for the next five or six days.

Al-Rawi said there are instances of flash flooding at Abattoir Road in Port of Spain, ten flooded areas in Couva, one landslip in Grapefruit Crescent, Diego Martin, one landslip on the Manzanilla Road with nine flooded areas. He said the relevant equipment to rectify the situation has been deployed and work is being done.

He added that there are two significant landslips in San Juan, Quarry Drive, Champs Fleurs and on Lady Young Road, Morvant.There are also reports of landslips at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando and Maracas Royal Road in Tunapuna with three flooded areas in Sangre Grande.

Al-Rawi also warned people to conserve water as many water treatment plants in North East and North West and Tobago have been affected.

