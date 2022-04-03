Agricultura: Cuba autoriza la venta directa y sin límites de producciones al turismo

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Agricultura: Cuba autoriza la venta directa y sin límites de producciones al turismo
The content originally appeared on: OnCuba News
Cuba dio vía libre a los productores agropecuarios para vender directamente la totalidad de sus producciones a entidades del turismo o que contribuyen al aseguramiento de este.