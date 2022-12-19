Agri Minister visits Mocha farmers, residents concerning flooding

Black Immigrant Daily News

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha engaging with residents and farmers of Mocha

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha today visited farmers and residents of Mocha Village on the East Bank of Demerara to address their concerns regarding the recent flooding.

The visit was prompted after persistent rainfall over the past few days resulted in flooding in the farming and residential areas.

Minister Mustapha told farmers that his Ministry will work to ensure immediate measures are in place to assist with flooding in the farming areas.

Some farmers suffered significant losses their crops and livestock.

According to Mustapha, the government is currently assessing the areas where water is backing up and areas where the water is entering from backlands so as to put adequate systems in place.

“We already have a machine in this area, I am looking to see that those areas that the water is backing up and those areas that the water are coming in from the backlands so that we can put some systems in place… hopefully by the end of this week we can get a proper solution to remedy the entire situation,” Mustapha explained.

On Saturday last, the Minister also visited several East Bank communities including Peter’s Hall, Providence, Diamond, and Grove Housing Scheme to conduct similar flood assessments.

Several pumps are expected to be deployed along the East Bank Demerara corridor to help with the drainage of communities that are currently experiencing flooding as a result of heavy rainfall.

