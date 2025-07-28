Against adversity, the strength of a 26 

Photo: Estudios Revolución

Once again, the calendar marked the date: National Day of Rebellion, and with the pride of having Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution and protagonist of the Moncada feat, there with flag in hand, Ciego de Ávila reaffirmed that this people will never surrender its sovereignty.

At the main national event—also presided over by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and attended by Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez and Commander of the Rebel Army José Ramón Machado Ventura, as well as members of the Political Bureau and other Party, State, and Government authorities— July 26th became, amid the difficulties facing the country, not only a moment of celebration, but a day of intense work, unity, and goals achieved.

This was expressed by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in his keynote speech: "Today, as never before, Cuba faces enormous challenges, both internal and external, but we, its children, face them with the same fortitude and optimism as that morning of Santa Ana and with unshakable conviction in victory.

"Following the example of the Centennial Generation, we are here to tell the world that the Cuban Revolution is still standing, fighting and without giving up on building a sovereign, independent, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable society with our heads held high and our dignity intact!"

Ciego de Ávila has been a worthy example of these statements, and as Julio Heriberto Gómez Casanova, first secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, said: "This land not only preserves the memory of the noblest deeds, but also lives intensely every page written by Cuban dignity. (...) The people of Ciego de Ávila, 150 years later, continue to follow our own path."

IN SANTIAGO, THE TRIBUTE THAT NEVER FAILS

In the presence of the main political and government authorities of Santiago de Cuba, and in a solemn ceremony, floral offerings were placed on behalf of Raúl and Díaz-Canel at the Pantheon of the Martyrs of the 26th, in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery.