Abby De La Rosa Gets Candid About Nick Cannon’s Open Relationship

Abby De La Rosa gets candid about her relationship with Nick Cannon, with whom she is expecting her third child.

The two already have twins Zion and Zillion, and are expanding their family with a new addition. Nick Cannon has come under much criticism for the many relationships he simultaneously maintains and all of the children he is having. The Wild’N’Out host is suspected of having nine (9) children and is expecting three more on the way- with De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and Brittany Bell. Cannon welcomed his 9th child as Lanisha Cole gave birth to a baby girl.

So far, Nick Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa; with his and Alyssa Scott’s son Zen who passed away earlier this year after a short battle with cancer and son Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. De La Rosa is expecting her baby girl sometime in October, while Scott and Bell’s baby gender is still to be revealed.

If all goes well for the pregnant women, this would make 12 children for the rapper/actor, minus his late son Zen.

There have been speculations about Nick Cannon’s relationship with the women and much condemnation for the women involved, as well as there is the view that it is not the most healthy state for children who get to spend quality time with their father.

However, Abby De La Rosa, in a new interview, says that she and Cannon have an open relationship. While on the Lovers and Friends podcast with Shan Boodram, De La Rosa says that she is aware of her baby father’s lifestyle and isn’t “being played.”

“Technically speaking, we all know about each other,” she said, referring to her co-baby mothers. “It’s just, how much do you want to know. How much are you choosing to know. I trust the connection that I have with Nick.”

While she is in an open relationship with Cannon, De La Rosa, who previously said that Cannon bought her a house and a new car and she doesn’t work, says on her side, she is not in an open relationship but is faithful to Cannon.

“Nick is my primary partner. Now during this pregnancy, I am monogamous by choice and that’s very important for me to say,” she said as she added that she is still open to other dating other men if there is a connection.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be sex,” she explained. “I think that’s what everybody always thinks: ‘Oh my god, you guys are having one big orgy.’ And it’s like, actually, no. It’s actually quite the opposite, and it’s beautiful…I think that people are so focused on what it is that they’re afraid of,” De La Rosa said.

The famous DJ added that she was proud of her choices and being a mother to her children.

“I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood,” she explained. “When it comes to being a mom, I don’t think I’ve even scratched the surface. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

De La Rosa also says that she hopes her lifestyle choices inspire her children when they grow up.

“I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and dad, y’all did it your way and I love that,’” she told Boodram. “I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be, in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do…to do it their way, the way mom and dad did.”