A$AP Rocky Says His Favorite Fenty Beauty Product Is Rihanna

Rihanna is not letting being pregnant affect her fashionable style or her activities as she traded in blunts and alcohol for food platters and friends on Friday night.

The singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were seen Friday night clearly in love and head over heels for each other as they shared public affection at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles. Rocky was asked what’s his favorite product from the line Rihanna created and his response was promptly her.

The 33-year-old businesswoman rocked her baby bump in a green shimmery sequin and bead ensemble that was backless while beads were draped over her baby bump giving her space to move around.

The top was accompanied by similarly crafted designed pants in purple ombre and finished off in cute heels.

Photos online showed her boyfriend and the father of her child, A$AP Rocky, hugging and kissing her while also holding their growing baby bump from behind.

Rocky also wore a green and purple outfit to color coordinate with the love of his life. The couple revealed they were expecting a baby earlier this month after months of speculations that Rihanna was pregnant.

They have not revealed other details of the pregnancy, such as the sex of the child, but there have been unconfirmed rumors that the parents are planning to tie the knot after the baby is born. Both Rihanna and Rocky have Bhajan heritage.

Since they started officially dating two years ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been inseparable and have even moved in together in her New York penthouse. The pair regularly steps out for dinners dates and special events before and after her big pregnancy reveal. There are also engagement rumors buzzing the internet. Some gossip sites report that the couple plans to marry in Rihanna’s native Barbados after giving birth to her first child.

The child will be the first baby for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as the two seem very excited to be first-time parents.