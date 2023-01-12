A princess’s send-off for Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sydney Beepath, husband of Nalinee Seelal, mourns as he pays his last respects to the former journalist at her funeral at their home on Emmanuel Trace, Warrenville, on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

While she was known to her colleagues as a fearless editor and journalist, former Newsday crime editor Nalinee Seelal was also fondly remembered as having the respect of a princess during her funeral on Wednesday morning.

Seelal whose media career spanned over two decades died at her Emmanuel Trace, Warrenville, Cunupia, home early on Monday morning.

She suffered with various health issues and was a dialysis patient.

Seelal joined the Newsday newspaper in 1994 and retired in 2018.

During her career, Seelal became known for her coverage of crime in TT including interviews with drug kingpin Nankissoon Boodram aka ‘Dole Chadee’ and the arrest of several reputed underworld figures during the 2011 state of emergency.

The service, which was held at her home, attracted friends, family and media colleagues who attended to pay their final respects.

While the funeral officially began at 9 am, mourners arrived at the home from as early as 8 am to console relatives and reminisce over their time with Seelal.

Seelal’s body arrived just after 8.15 am and was adorned with a princess’ tiara.

Lisa Ramsaroop, left, and Shenelle Beharrylal, niece and sister respectively of former Newsday editor Nalinee Seelal, are brought to tears during her funeral at her home at Emmanuel Trace, Warrenville on Wednesday. – Angelo Marcelle

During her homily, officiating minister apostle Angela Hector remarked on Seelal’s princess attire, noting that she earned such a title from her good deeds and respect for others.

Hector also praised Seelal’s husband, Sydney Beepath for his unwavering commitment to her needs as her health declined and after she lost her eyesight.

“And she acquired it (respect) through her husband.

“It’s your husband who ought to say you are a virtuous woman.

“I know brother Sydney would grieve. I know pain will come. But in his memory and in the final reflection of his dearly departed wife is how she lived, and she lived as a princess.

“I know how brother Sydney dressed her, he puts on her makeup, he does her nails but if she did not encourage it from the beginning of their relationship, she would not have enjoyed it at the end of the relationship.”

Recalling her interactions with Seelal during the height of the covid19 pandemic in TT in 2020, Hector said she remembered Seelal as a spiritual woman who always sought advice on how to pray.

During his eulogy, Beepath said his wife was fiercely dedicated to her craft.

“Nalinee was such a remarkable person, beautiful, kind and generous.

“As a wife we have been back and forth on the road together, I don’t know how I’ll sit in the car without her now.

“We had a beautiful relationship together. Her wisdom, her voice, I start to miss it already.

“She was the perfect person for me.”

Beepath is a former videographer and cameraman, he and Seelal met while on the job.

Seelal’s niece, Shenelle Ramsaroop, said she remembered her aunt for her generousity and tendency to put others before herself.

She vowed to continue to follow those qualities by looking out for her family.

“From the day I was born she was by my side and she never left until today.

“I don’t know how I’m going to go through this, but I know she wouldn’t want me to be like this. She would want me to go on.

“She was always there for me, anything that I needed, she would always call me every single day.

“I promise to always be there to make sure Uncle Sydney is okay, because she would want me to do that.”

Seelal’s colleagues also attended the funeral and gave their tributes to her.

Former Newsday chief photographer Azlan Mohammed said his friendship with Seelal flourished even after leaving the newspaper and was happy to count her as a trusted confidante.

Former Newsday reporter Vashtee Achibar said Seelal was a dedicated journalist who enjoyed teaching and motivating colleages to reach their full potential.

Seelal’s body was cremated at the Caroni Cremation Site.

