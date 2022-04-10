6ix9ine Pops Up In Brooklyn Shooting Video After Declaring He’s Back

6ix9ine was spotted in Brooklyn over the weekend seemingly shooting a music video after declaring he is back from his hiatus.

6ix9ine, formerly Tekashi69, made a big declaration that he was sleeping for a minute, but now he is wide awake and back to handle business. The “Gummo” artiste shared on his Instagram story that the king is back and that everyone better start putting some respect on his name.

Born Daniel Hernandez, 6ix9ine who hails from the ‘Big Apple’ began getting recognition around 2017. He subsequently released the mixtape “Day 69” in 2018, and several singles, including “Keke”, which featured Fetty Wap, charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Known for his colorful tattoos and multi-colored hair, 6ix9ine, at times struggled to find acceptance in an industry that is known for artistes using gimmickry to gain attention and following. Despite constant criticism, his debut album “Dummy Boy” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has had his various beef with several artistes, has been relatively quiet of late but now has sounded the call that music lovers can no longer sleep on him because now, it is all systems go.

On Friday, April 8, he wrote, “When I left and took a break. I didn’t say a word to no one. I didn’t need to explain nothing, I just did it! I woke up and now I want to take over again. Now get out my way. The King of New York is back.”

The artiste then shared a 58-second video trailer entitled “It’s Time” and “Witness the Return”. It appears to be a preview of his upcoming music video. It featured him cradled by an older woman who whispered to him not to be afraid of his rebirth. The scene takes place in what appears to be a bloody abandoned hospital filled with bloody medical tools. She then plunges him into a pool of water, telling him that he has to die. After a moment, the pool can be seen bubbling. Tekashi then erupts from the pool, where he is seemingly reborn into a beast.

The Instagram post was captioned, “I hope everybody enjoyed their 15 minutes. The demon is back April 15th. I’m the beast they couldn’t contain. The industry’s most hated animal. April 15th the king of a new York is coming back. I’m going back home.”

In 2018, the self-styled king was arrested on racketeering charges. 6ix9ine pled guilty to nine charges, and to avoid a possible 47-year sentence, he subsequently testified for the prosecution against other gang members, resulting in him receiving just a two-year sentence. He was released early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his precarious health as he has asthma. He was required to serve out the rest of his sentence in home confinement. Since his release, Tekashi released an album, TattleTales, in late 2020 and dropped the single “Zaza” in February 2021, which premiered at 90 on the Billboard top 100.