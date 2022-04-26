6ix9ine Moved Mexican Family To Tears With $50K Gift, The Game Calls It Cap

6ix9ine moved a Mexican family to tears after gifting them $1 million to help change their life, but The Game is calling the gesture cap.

Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be on the good deeds train as he tries to make a comeback with his career and endear fans to him. The rainbow-haired rapper has been promoting his latest song, “Gine,” and simultaneously capitalizing on the attention he is getting from doing good deeds in the Hispanic community.

On Monday, he shared that he had donated a large sum of cash- U$50,000 or 1 million pesos to a Mexican family whose living conditions he shared with his fans. In video 69 shared on his Instagram account, the rapper showed the modest home of a couple with small children, noting that the family did not have water or electricity.

“Remember yesterday I told you guys I imma try to give away $50,000 to a week to someone completely random, well today I have a million dollars pesos which is equivalent to $50,000 US…I’m on my way to the airport, I’m leaving Mexico. I stopped by here, this is how people live here in Mexico in these conditions, we’re gonna give this random family $1 million dollars,” he said in a video that showed a family with young kids crying as they collected the cash.

His latest act of generosity comes just a day after he gave another Latino family $20,000.

In a video, the artist said he had planned to go to the club and would have spent the $20,000, but instead, he decided while on his way to the airport to bless a family who was seen selling flowers on the side of the road.

“I was going to spend 20,000 last night in the club but I didn’t get to do so, but I spent it on something better LET’S GET BACK TO IT.”

“IF YOU KNOW ME, I BEEN DOING THIS AND ITS NEVER GONNA STOP,” he continued to write in all caps, sharing a glimpse into why he did what he did. “I WOKE UP TODAY FEELING GREAT. THE LITTLE THINGS IN LIFE MATTER MORE THEN EVER NOW.”

Meanwhile, at least one rapper, The Game, was not impressed by the rapper’s charity.

“Kap….f**k this rat,” The Game wrote in the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked post.

6ix9ine was quick with a sharp response to the Los Angeles rapper.

“S**c my dik u broke has been.. @wack100 can’t make no more money off the career u used to have in 03 so u mad he wit me,” 69 wrote. Wack 100 manages The Game and Blueface and recently revealed he and 6ix9ine are business partners.

screenshot

6ix9ine’s latest round of generosity has puzzled fans and social media users who asked about his recent court declaration that he was broke and unable to pay a judgment If awarded against him.

The Brooklyn rapper is being sued by two robbery victims in an incident that police say was set up and filmed by 6ix9ine and Nine Trey Bloods gang members.

The rapper even served time for the offense, which the victims say has left them shaken and affected them psychologically and physically.