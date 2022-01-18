6 Reasons A Trip To The Caribbean Should Top Your 2022 To-Do List

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 18, 2022: If you’re looking for a way to add more excitement to your life in 2022, pandemic aside, a trip to the Caribbean might be the best option. There are numerous things you can do on this idyllic and sun-soaked isle getaway as long as you follow and adhere to COVID-19 protocols per destination. Here are five reasons you should put it at the top of your to-do list:

The Beaches

The Caribbean is world renowned for its stunning white-sand beaches. From the powdery sands of Turks and Caicos to the rugged coastline of Jamaica, there’s a beach for everyone. Whether you’re looking to relax or party all night long, the Caribbean has plenty of options for you.

The Food and Drinks

There’s nothing like a vacation to make you crave great food and drinks, and in the Caribbean, there is no shortage of mouthwatering cuisine waiting for you on every corner, from Jamaican jerk chicken to delicious Haitian patties.

Rice lovers can also have a great time here enjoying rice and peas or rice and beans or even rice puddings, but if you have limited time in the Caribbean, don’t shy from visiting carolinarice.com/cooking/how-to-make-the-perfect-rice-pudding/ for the latest rice pudding recipes. There are also plenty of local specialties and drinks to satisfy your thirst.

Water Events

Rafting, boating, fishing, and diving are among the popular water events on the island. You can find several agencies that will take you out for a day of fun on the water. If you’re looking for a more solitary experience, consider kayaking or canoeing in some of the many bays and inlets around the area.

If you’re a rafting enthusiast, the Martha Brae River in Trelawney, Jamaica is an ideal spot to consider. The Class II and III rapids are not difficult to navigate, but they’re also enough to get your adrenaline going.

Bicycles and Scooters

If you’ve been craving a little freedom from the confines of the airport or cruise terminal, consider renting bicycles for a tour around town. On some islands like St. Kitts and Nevis, you can rent scooters, mopeds, and ATVs. Of course, bikes and scooters are also a great idea for touring the beaches with your partner on board, so don’t confine yourself to touring towns only.

Fishing and Snorkeling Trips

The waters off the coast of Jamaica are some of the most diverse in all the Caribbean, thanks to a rich coral reef system that attracts fish from many surrounding regions. Whether you’re fishing with your family or going on an organized snorkeling trip, there’s no better way to get up close and personal with marine life.

National Parks

After the above-mentioned activities, you may be exhausted. Trying something different like visiting nearby national parks can go a long way in rebuilding your holiday mood. Shete Boka Park in Curacao, Pigeon Island in Saint Lucia and the Arikok National Parks in Aruba, are some of the main options you can consider here.

During a trip to the Caribbean, the possibilities are endless, from exploring historic towns and villages to swimming with tropical fish. Don’t forget to check all COVID-19 protocols per country and of course, to pack your sunscreen.

