50 Cent Says Tory Lanez Jail Phone Call Led Him To Apologize To Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper 50 Cent is ensuring his apology is as loud as his discrediting statements towards Megan Thee Stallion before the conviction of Tory Lanez for shooting the Houston rapper. Fif attribute the infamous jail phone call Tory made the Kelsey Harris as one of the primary reasons he changed his mind about the case.

On Wednesday, while on the Big Boys Neighborhood podcast, 50 Cent issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion, explaining that her interview with Gail King, in which she denied a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez, led to him disbelieving her.

“I gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. I said some things and it was because on social media I posted things that when she said that…when she was with Gail and she (Gail) said that ‘were you intimate with Tory Lanez’ and she said ‘what?’ And then was like ‘no’. I was like ‘ahh she lying’. At this point, I knew she was lying…From that, it felt like she was lying, to me and little things would pop up and I wasn’t being supportive of her,” he said.

50 Cent, however, shared that after he listened to the evidence from the case, including the phone call Tory made from Jail to Kelsey Harris, he was finally convinced that the Houston rapper was telling the truth.

“The only reason why I felt like you know at some point I should apologize, when I heard the [jail] phone call conversation that made me feel like ‘oh sh*t now I know what happened’,” 50 Cent said.

50 Cent came under heavy criticism last December after sharing a meme of a teary-eyed Megan The Stallion taken from the Gayle King interview that morphs into former Empire star Jussie Smollett who was convicted of lying for a hate crime in 2021.

“Damn, I’m confused [about] all this sh*t going around, ” 50 Cent captioned the meme. “[I] don’t know what to think. LOL.”

Fans reacted to the interview of 50 Cent with some urging that he issue a proper apology directly to the rapper, who has not been on social media since the trial last month.

Others also commended 50 Cent as being among the few male rappers to have apologized to her, including Drake and 21 Savage, who released a song last month with a derogatory lyric directed at her.

This week, more evidence was released from the trial, including some hospital records showing the rapper’s foot with stitches after the shooting. Last month, the jail phone call, as well as Kelsey Harris’ interview, was released. Harris has not spoken publicly since.

As for Tory Lanez, his sentencing hearing was pushed back from late January to February 28 following a motion by his attorney David Kenner to file his appeal.