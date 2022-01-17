50 Cent Debuts ‘Force’ Theme Song Video During New ‘Ghost’ Episode, Flexes Ratings

50 Cent debuts the video for his Power Book IV: Force theme song “Power Powder Respect” during last night’s episode of Ghost.

The rapper/actor is not only a genius when it comes to making business deals, but he’s also one of the biggest television producers, and now he has another notch to add to his belt. As Power Book II: Ghost inches towards its season 2 finale, 50 Cent is already looking ahead at the premiere of Tommy Egan’s spinoff Power Book IV: Force.

On Sunday night (January 16), he debuts the music video for the thing song featuring Jeremih and Lil Durk.

“Tonight catch the premier of the Force theme song right after GHOST. at least this way I know 12million people saw it,” Fifty said,

50 Cent recently shared that his shows rank top 3 in a confidential survey done by Starz Network among Black households. The survey, which appears to have been conducted by Starz Network for the year 2021 to the current 2022 date, showed the top 10 highest-rated scripted cable series among black households.

Of the top 10, Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 was the number one show, while Power Book III: Raising Kana Season 1 was number two, and Black Mafia Family came in at number three.

“They can’t f**k with me I’m #1, $2, #3 BOOM,” 50 Cent said on his Instagram account as he shared the achievement.

The other runners up behind 50s chows are the Have and Have Nots season 8 and Sistas season three rounding off the Top 5 while the other shows, including the much-rated Issa Rae’s Insecure season 5, which came in at number 7.

Fifty Cent’s entry into the world of television began in 2014 with the debut of his hit series Power which became an instant hit on TV for its sex, drugs, and betrayal theme. The show, executive produced by 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp, later led to the rapper signing a four-year deal that will see Starz paying him $150 million. Power’s success has not only led to the spinoffs that are now on television but also the rapper’s vast wealth from his business.

The shows are produced exclusively for Starz Network through 50 Cents G-Unit Film production company. 50 Cent also has production deals with ABC, Lionsgate, and Quibi.