50 Cent Considering Kanye West Idea of Building School In Houston

Kanye West is looking to expand his school Donda Academy to Houston, Texas, and he wants 50 Cent to help him.

Just a day after it was announced that Donda Academy had abruptly closed the school for the remainder of the academic year, which runs till May/June, and sent parents scattering to retrieve their $15,000 a year tuition, the rapper switched gears and announced that the school will be opened on Thursday and asked parents and children to show up for devotion.

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” a letter purportedly from the school read.

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”

As companies and even personalities announced that they cut ties with Kanye West following his antisemitic remarks, 50 Cent also appeared to joy troll the “Gold Digger” rapper as he poked fun at himself with a fake news headline.

“Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 Cent,” Fif wrote in a post on Instagram, which had a picture of him in a suit representing Curtis Jackson and a photo of him smoking weed and counting money in a sweat suit to represent 50 Cent the rapper.

He added, “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like kanye right now ! LOL.”

Kanye later reposted a screenshot of 50 Cent’s post writing,

“We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” he wrote.

While fans are of the opinion that 50 is trolling Kanye, the idea of his Donda Academy and G-Unity foundation that’s been paying for business programs for students of Houston High School coming together is impressive.

Still, 50 Cent might not be interested, as the rapper recently said in an interview that Kanye’s outbursts indicated that he was in a dangerous place.

“He’s in a dangerous area,” 50 said in an interview as he spoke about Kanye’s ‘’slavery was a choice” comments and his MAGA hat saga.

50 Cent also said he is strongly considering building a school in Houston because its something that he has never done before and Ye idea intrigue him. “You know the vibes i’m on the move. I never built a school, I might really build one in Houston,” Fifty said.