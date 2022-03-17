4 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Tokyo (CNN)A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan late Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes.

One of the people who died was a man in his 60s who lived in the city of Soma, the local disaster prevention office said on Thursday.

The quake was originally designated 7.3-magnitude, but was upgraded to 7.4 on Thursday.

A tsunami advisory was issued after Wednesday’s quake for the coastal prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, but was lifted on Thursday morning and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later said “no abnormalities” had been detected at any of the country’s nuclear plants.

Read More