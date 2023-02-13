28-Y-O man drowns during creek outing

Black Immigrant Daily News

Kester Guillians

A 28-year-old man lost his life on Sunday after he allegedly drowned at a creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Dead is Kester Guillians of Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

According to a family member, he received a call at around 15:00hrs informing him of what transpired.

The family member related that the man was taken to the Diamond Hospital but doctors refused to “touch” the body until a family member arrived.

The family member further told this publication that to date, police have not properly updated the family on the matter.

“All we hearing is hearsay,” the relative lamented.

Reports are that Guillians left home at around 14:00hrs on Sunday to go to the creek with friends.

NewsAmericasNow.com