21 things students wish their teachers knew or understood Loop Jamaica

Teachers play a critical role in the development of children.

They have the power to inspire dreams, change lives and push the limits of human potential.

A teacher’s role goes way beyond the scope of the classrooms to which they are assigned.

Classrooms are meant to be safe spaces where children are free to flex their creative muscles.

Ideally, children would be free to voice their opinions and ask questions without fear of censure.

Sadly, it’s too often the case that a breakdown in communication between students and teachers results in students feeling demotivated, dejected, lost, and confused.

Loop News asked a few children (all between the ages of five and eight) to share some of the things they wish their teachers knew or understood.

This is some of what they had to say.

“We have voices.”

“Being mean to me doesn’t make learning easier.”

“You don’t have to shout all the time, it’s annoying and you make my head hurt.”

“You should not call children insane, it’s not appropriate.”

“I wish you weren’t my teacher.”

I wish my teacher knew that not everything has to be a competition and comparing us to each other makes it difficult for us to be friends sometimes.

“I am trying and I feel bad when my best isn’t good enough.”

“Teachers shouldn’t choose themselves for the winner.”

“I really want to like him, but I don’t.”

“I wish my teacher understood that being a child is hard and horrible teachers make it worse.”

“We matter too.”

“I wish my teacher knew that being a child is very hard. I think it is hard because sometimes I get tired during class. Also, it is hard to listen to parents when they boss us around even though I know parents know best, I think they still rule us around for no reason.”

I wish my teacher knew that when they tell us to do something and they do something else it’s really confusing. I have to say sorry when I do something but she never says sorry to me. She shouted at me for something and when she realised she was wrong she said if I was sitting in my seat she wouldn’t have thought I did it.

“I wish my teacher knew that I don’t have anyone to help me with my homework.”

“His jokes aren’t funny and he smells weird.”

“Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you know everything. Grownups could be wrong too and that’s ok.”

“I wish my teacher understood that we are kids and not adults. I understand that sometimes my classmates can be a bit noisy and like to play but banging on the table to get them to be quiet does not make me feel good, especially when I am not the one misbehaving.”

“I don’t have to share my stuff with you if I don’t want to.”

I wish my teacher knew that bad things happen when she leaves us alone in class to go do other things. More bad things happen when she stays away longer.

“I don’t tell my tummy when to get hungry so you can’t get mad when I’m ready for my lunch before lunchtime. Who says lunchtime has to be 12 o clock anyway?”

“She’s a bully and I don’t like it. I can’t wait until I’m in another class with a new teacher.”

“I wish my teacher knew that I know I’m not one of her favourites and it makes me sad.”

