21 Savage Shares Fond Memories Of Takeoff Ahead Of Friday’s Funeral In Atlanta

21 Savage shared some fond memories of Takeoff ahead of the late Migos rapper’s public funeral service.

The Atlanta rapper will be laid to rest on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. According to news reports, his funeral service will be conducted by the New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn. The late Migos rapper’s funeral ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m., but it is uncertain if there will be a public viewing.

It’s been almost a week since the rapper was shot dead outside of a Bowling venue in Houston, Texas. The Houston County Coroner’s office confirmed that the rapper suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The police are yet to make an arrest for his murder, although video evidence from persons present at the location suggested that there was a shootout between two groups of persons at the time he was shot.

As fans and family members publicly mourn the rapper, others also reminisce on his quiet and easygoing nature.

In an interview on Off The Record Podcast with DJ Akademiks, 21 Savage says that Migos rapper Takeoff was so humble and unproblematic that it is hard for him to believe that the rapper could be in the wrong when it comes to violence.

21 Savage, along with many other figures in hip hop, have been reacting to the shooting death of the 28-year-old “Unc & Phew” rapper

“Takeoff was the type of n**ga, if I see Takeoff argue with another n****a I know the other n***a wrong. I automatically [know]. Cause Takeoff aint like, he a man… he’s not confrontational,” he explains.

21 Savage added that the rapper, who became known for not speaking much in interviews, was always in his corner.

“He’s like in his world, he just wants to do what he do, he ain’t really in the way, like in the mix,” the Her Loss rapper said. “He just always in his world, he really quiet for real unless he knows you. He funny as hell though but if he know you type sh*t.”

“He always the exact same way, every time I see him he gon smile, dap you up and mind his business type sh*t,” he added.