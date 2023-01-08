13, including women, minors, held on drug bust in Portland Loop Jamaica

A police team from the Portland division seized approximately 600 pounds of compressed ganja during an operation on Long Road in Manchioneal in the parish on Saturday, January 7.

Thirteen people, including six women and two minors, were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

Reports are that about 9am, lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of an Isuzu motor truck with 12 passengers aboard, to stop.

The driver complied and the vehicle was searched under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

During the search, 600 pounds of compressed ganja was found in the

Vehicle.

They were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation by the police.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of $3.3 million.