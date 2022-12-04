10Tik tries to bring a balance and solutions in his message Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

10Tik is not one-dimensional – “I try to bring that balance”.

10Tik has dropped a new track for his global fans while in Barbados ahead of his Hennessy Artistry on the Beach performance tonight, December 4, 2022.

In just two days, Money Crazy has amassed some 77,000 views and some of his YouTube videos in one year have garnered up to 23 million views.

Asked how he managed to break the million view mark, so many times and so early in his career, the Roll Deep singer said, it’s because of his message and his fans. He said that he tries to stay authentic and positive and bring solutions to the dark side of life despite it not being easy, hence he has hits like ‘We nuh like war’.

10Tik said that his fans show up for him and he will always give them 100 per cent, on each song and through every performance.

Watch the video and see.

NewsAmericasNow.com