1 person dead and four others wounded in two separate shootings near Toronto

(CNN)One person was killed and four were wounded in two shootings in Ontario on Monday and the suspect has been arrested, police said.

Peel Regional Police in Mississauga said they were called to the scene of a shooting that took place at the intersection of Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard where two people were shot just after 2 p.m. ET, according to Twitter updates from the agency.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital, according to a tweet from police.

A short time later, a little before 3 p.m. ET, three people were shot on Bronte Street South in neighboring Milton, Halton Regional Police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The suspect — who Peel police said was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest — was taken into custody, according to Halton Regional Police

